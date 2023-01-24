Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,921 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.16% of FormFactor worth $22,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FORM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on FormFactor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

FormFactor Trading Up 8.2 %

NASDAQ FORM opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.17.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $180.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.40 million. On average, analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.