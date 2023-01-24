Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 31,423 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,423 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $22,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 128.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 469.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

OTIS opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.42.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.