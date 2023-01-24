Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 334,118 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 415,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 334,118 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $26,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cabot by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Cabot by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $73.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average of $70.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $78.62.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

