Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 343,663 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,663 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $22,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 87.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,436 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,364,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

FOCS opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $54.61. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $519.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.38 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

