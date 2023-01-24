Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 448,505 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 950,883 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 448,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $23,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CYRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,229 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cryoport by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,191 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $142,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cryoport stock opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.24. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.22 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

