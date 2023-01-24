Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 590,730 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590,730 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $25,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 3,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $146,717.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,025,520.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 3,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $146,717.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,025,520.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $3,133,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 198,076 shares of company stock worth $10,089,572 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.20.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

