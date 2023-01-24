Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308,864 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $25,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Heritage Financial news, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $38,903.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,167.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $38,903.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,167.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,416.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,341 shares of company stock worth $337,838 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HFWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Heritage Financial to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Heritage Financial to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

