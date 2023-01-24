Vonage (NYSE:VG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Vonage Stock Performance
Shares of Vonage stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. Vonage has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99.
About Vonage
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vonage (VG)
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.