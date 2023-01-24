W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 856,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,108 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $59,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of WPC opened at $84.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.28. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.05%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

