Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,588 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Waste Management worth $37,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,420 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3,120.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,197,000 after acquiring an additional 581,797 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Waste Management by 18.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,604,000 after acquiring an additional 504,966 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Waste Management by 19.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,143,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,969,000 after acquiring an additional 349,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM opened at $152.67 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.