Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $14,626,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:WTS opened at $153.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.47. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $182.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.80 and a 200-day moving average of $141.78.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $487.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.13 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.80.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

See Also

