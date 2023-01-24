WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.6% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after buying an additional 17,521,080 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,436,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,750,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,564,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,161,643,000 after purchasing an additional 849,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $112.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $464.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $69.81 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

