WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,318 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC opened at $92.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.56 and a 200-day moving average of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.90.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

