Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

FITB opened at $35.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

