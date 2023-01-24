Wedbush Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Progress Software in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the software maker will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Progress Software’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Progress Software’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PRGS. Citigroup reduced their price target on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $51.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62. Progress Software has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.41%.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $206,324.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,522.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $206,324.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,522.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $124,759.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at $72,169.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,782. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

