Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Floor & Decor in a report released on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.72. The consensus estimate for Floor & Decor’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FND. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.63.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:FND opened at $87.32 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $112.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 28.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 84.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.