Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 196,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 34,559 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 45,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,239,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,872,000 after acquiring an additional 35,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 84.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 54,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $171.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

