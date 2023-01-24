Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,963 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,566,128,000 after buying an additional 988,063 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 21.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,843,000 after buying an additional 1,485,253 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,079,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,686,000 after buying an additional 535,873 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,615,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,058,000 after buying an additional 82,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,397,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,119,000 after buying an additional 125,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of WELL opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.48, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $99.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.84.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
