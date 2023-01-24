Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Welltower were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 200.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.84. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

