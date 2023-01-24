WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.0% of WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 10.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 64,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $249,210,000 after purchasing an additional 48,385 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,883,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 45,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

HD opened at $315.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $374.67. The stock has a market cap of $322.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.75 and a 200-day moving average of $302.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

