WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives $191.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.42.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WEX from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In related news, Director James R. Groch bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.25 per share, with a total value of $211,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James R. Groch bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.25 per share, with a total value of $211,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,480. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

WEX Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in WEX by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in WEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in WEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in WEX by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $180.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.20. WEX has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $183.38. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.65, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.11). WEX had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $616.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.54 million. Research analysts predict that WEX will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

