William Blair Weighs in on Fastenal’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Fastenal in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 19th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $48.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 65.26%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Stories

