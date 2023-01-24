Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,060 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $22,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 3.9% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Workday by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Workday by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY opened at $176.43 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $257.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.73.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Capital One Financial started coverage on Workday in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.47.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

