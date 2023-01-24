YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 367 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. StockNews.com raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $112.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $69.81 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The company has a market cap of $464.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

