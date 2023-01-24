Zacks Small Cap Comments on Longeveron Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LGVN)

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Longeveron in a report released on Thursday, January 19th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Longeveron’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Longeveron’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on shares of Longeveron from $20.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

NASDAQ LGVN opened at $3.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. Longeveron has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $16.77.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Longeveron had a negative net margin of 1,408.17% and a negative return on equity of 58.68%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Joshua Hare sold 20,000 shares of Longeveron stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,813,263 shares in the company, valued at $29,221,603.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Longeveron by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Longeveron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Longeveron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Longeveron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Longeveron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

