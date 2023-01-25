14,550 Shares in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in EQRx by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,483 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in EQRx by 2,996.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 369,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 357,653 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in EQRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.60 to $3.20 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EQRx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.

EQRx Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of EQRX stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. EQRx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24.

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

EQRx Profile

(Get Rating)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

