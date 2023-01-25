3,375 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $92.70 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.