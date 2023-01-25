4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Down 3.7% After Insider Selling

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $19.56 and last traded at $19.56. 8,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 255,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

Specifically, CEO David Kirn sold 10,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $218,306.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,902,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,101,546.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $136,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,564.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 10,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $218,306.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,902,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,101,546.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,936. 11.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 5,331.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 83.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 38.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

