889 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 15,444.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535,089 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,830 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,051,000 after purchasing an additional 594,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.06.

S&P Global stock opened at $367.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.25. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $423.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

