Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Raised to $30.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s previous close.

ANF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $28.09 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $962,903.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,039.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

