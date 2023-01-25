Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,478,000 after buying an additional 409,980 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Accenture by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after buying an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Accenture by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,013,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,867,000 after buying an additional 257,986 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,372,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $610,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,291,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $636,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,215 shares of company stock valued at $15,562,837. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

ACN opened at $274.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $360.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

