ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Up 0.7 %

AEY stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.30.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.93 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 62,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.