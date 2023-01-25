ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
AEY stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.30.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.93 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%.
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
