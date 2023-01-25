adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives $141.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADDYY shares. Evercore ISI cut adidas to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale raised their price target on adidas from €119.00 ($129.35) to €135.00 ($146.74) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on adidas from €215.00 ($233.70) to €185.00 ($201.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Stock Down 0.2 %

ADDYY stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.02. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $144.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that adidas will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of adidas by 9,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of adidas by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of adidas by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in adidas during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.