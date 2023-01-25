adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives $141.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.63.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ADDYY shares. Evercore ISI cut adidas to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale raised their price target on adidas from €119.00 ($129.35) to €135.00 ($146.74) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on adidas from €215.00 ($233.70) to €185.00 ($201.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
adidas Stock Down 0.2 %
ADDYY stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.02. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $144.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of adidas by 9,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of adidas by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of adidas by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in adidas during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on adidas (ADDYY)
- EVgo Stock is Charged Up to Ride the EV Adoption Wave
- Qualcomm Gets a Boost from Analysts, but is it Time to Buy?
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Verizon Puts In A Bottom
- Can Coty Stock Emerge in 2023 With Upside
- Should You Bet Against The Nasdaq 100 With This Inverse ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.