Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Holdings Lifted by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 27.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.36.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of A stock opened at $155.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.37 and a 200-day moving average of $138.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,039 shares of company stock valued at $32,268,881.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

