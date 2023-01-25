Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.5 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.79.

Shares of APD opened at $313.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.23. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

