Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Equities researchers at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AKAM. Cowen reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.53.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $87.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $25,014.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,014.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,756 shares of company stock worth $325,630 and sold 10,363 shares worth $946,762. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

