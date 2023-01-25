Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AKTX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.32. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,703,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

