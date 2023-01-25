Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AKTX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Akari Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.32. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.61.
Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akari Therapeutics (AKTX)
- Is It Time To Get Aggressive With Defense Stocks?
- When Will Crane Holdings Take Flight?
- 3 Retail Stocks Ringing the Register in 2023
- EVgo Stock is Charged Up to Ride the EV Adoption Wave
- Qualcomm Gets a Boost from Analysts, but is it Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.