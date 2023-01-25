Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Alimera Sciences Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

