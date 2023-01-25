ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Lowered to “Sell” at Guggenheim

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $54.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $53.00. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

ALE has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ALLETE from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ALLETE from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

NYSE ALE opened at $62.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.15. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). ALLETE had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

