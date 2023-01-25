Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,139 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Alliant Energy worth $42,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 477.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 408.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $54.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

