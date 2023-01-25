Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Raised to $35.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.08.
Ally Financial Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $31.36 on Monday. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $51.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)
- EVgo Stock is Charged Up to Ride the EV Adoption Wave
- Qualcomm Gets a Boost from Analysts, but is it Time to Buy?
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Verizon Puts In A Bottom
- Can Coty Stock Emerge in 2023 With Upside
- Should You Bet Against The Nasdaq 100 With This Inverse ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.