Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Raised to $35.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $31.36 on Monday. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $51.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Ally Financial by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

