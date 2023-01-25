Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 201 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $345.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $429.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $331.93 and a 200-day moving average of $338.07.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

