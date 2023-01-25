Amar Singh Parmar Sells 6,857 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar sold 6,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.44, for a total value of C$71,587.08.
First Majestic Silver Stock Performance
Shares of FR stock opened at C$10.76 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$8.12 and a 1-year high of C$18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,586.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.94.
First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$208.45 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Cormark dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
