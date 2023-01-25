Ameren (NYSE:AEE) PT Raised to $93.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.55% from the company’s previous close.

AEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $86.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth $769,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ameren by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Ameren by 3.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 14.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

