American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of American Realty Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

Shares of ARL opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00. The company has a market cap of $375.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Realty Investors ( NYSE:ARL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $18.72 earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 983.63% and a return on equity of 71.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

