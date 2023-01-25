AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Position Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after acquiring an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,283,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,118,000 after acquiring an additional 585,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,436,000 after acquiring an additional 523,003 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,136,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,279,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,889,702. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC opened at $161.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.98 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.25.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

