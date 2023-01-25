AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after buying an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 83.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,283,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,118,000 after buying an additional 585,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,436,000 after acquiring an additional 523,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,279,532 shares of company stock worth $3,043,889,702. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Argus lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.25.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $161.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.87. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.98 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

