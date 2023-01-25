AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 301 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,993 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IART. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IART shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 0.5 %

IART opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $385.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

