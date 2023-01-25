AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 350 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Exelon Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

See Also

