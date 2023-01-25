AMG National Trust Bank Acquires Shares of 2,184 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,889 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,769,000 after acquiring an additional 33,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,742,000 after acquiring an additional 94,062 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,262,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,811,000 after acquiring an additional 342,571 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $636,001,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.69.

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $173.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.60 and its 200 day moving average is $163.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

